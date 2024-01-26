The former Chief Executive Officer for UT Bank , Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has predicted that former President John Mahama will win the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Mr. Amoabeng remarked that Ghanaians have tried every system and it is now time to try the former President.

According to him, while some people believed the cost of living in 2016 was high, resulting in the NDC being voted out of office, he did not.

“I didn’t vote for the NDC or the NPP, if you want to know who I voted for, I voted for Dzogbenuku. I knew the votes wouldn’t count but I voted for her. In 2020 my bank had been taken, so why will I vote for the NPP? he said .

“It is early yet to decide on 2024 but in my rational self, Ghana has tried a whole lot of things. We have tried military coup, democracies, parliamentary type, presidential type and I think the only thing we haven’t tried is somebody who has been President before.”

“So I think it’s John Mahama he has been in position before and therefore when he comes back, knows the path to tread. He knows who to trust and people not to trust. I think John Mahama will win 2024.” he said

Mr. Amoabeng added that, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has proven that they are not better at administering the country.