A Toyota Hiace Urvan with registration number GR 2817-19 has been involved in a fatal accident at Avenor junction in Accra.

The accident has resulted in the deaths of 5 children and an adult on a motorbike.

Hawkers in the area, who spoke to Adom News during an interview, stated that the driver was speeding , leading to the tragic accident.

A trotro driver in a Toyota car, who was caught in traffic alongside the bus driver responsible for the accident, reported that the driver had mentioned he had just offloaded passengers from Kumasi and was heading towards the lorry station.

The speeding Toyota Hiace Urvan collided with a brick wall near Avenor junction, where the accident occurred.

The driver has reportedly fled the scene after the incident.

The bodies have been conveyed to the hospital.

