The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to advocate for a shift in governance amid the country’s rising economic crisis.

He condemned the government for what he described as “unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft, waste of national resources, impunity, and general criminality.”

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Mahama lamented the deteriorating national morale, pointing to a general sense of hopelessness among Ghanaians.

He emphasized the urgent need for a change in leadership to restore integrity and hope in the country’s governance.

“Unspeakable corruption, nepotism, brazen theft, waste of national resources, impunity, and general criminality have become the hallmarks of Ghana’s current government.

“With the national spirit sinking to an all-time low and hopelessness engulfing our country, a change in governance and direction is imperative. That is why I have decided to run for office as President,” the former President shared.

See the full post below:

READ ALSO: