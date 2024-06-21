The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has served notice to embark on a nationwide strike on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

The threat of industrial action according to CLOGSAG is in protest of the delay in the implementation of their new salary structure.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo.

The statement said a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) signed in January 2022 stipulated that the new salary structure would take effect from January 1, 2023.

However, the implementation has been delayed for a year and a half, prompting the decision to strike.

Below is the statement:

