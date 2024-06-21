Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Osman Ayariga, has vehemently declared that Ghanaian youth will not stand idly by while the Akufo-Addo government attempts to seize control of all state assets.

Mr Ayariga asserted that the youth of Ghana are prepared to vigorously oppose any such move, emphasizing that it goes against their collective interests.

In his assessment, Ayariga criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for promising to protect the state’s finances but instead, he accused them of plundering the treasury and all its contents.

During a media interview, Mr Ayariga called upon all citizens to unite in solidarity for the greater good of the nation, urging them to stand firm against actions detrimental to Ghana’s welfare.

“We’ll allow people who promised to protect the purse to steal the purse and all its contents. Where does this end? This Akufo-Addo wants to take over everything from this country and amass it for themselves and the youth of the country will not sit down and allow it to continue,” he stated.

He was addressing the controversy surrounding the sale of certain hotels owned by SSNIT to Rock City Limited, a company owned by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong.

The matter gained prominence after the recent protest led by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

