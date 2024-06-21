The 2024 flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has emphasised that the role of the presidency is a serious responsibility that should be entrusted to capable individuals.

He highlighted the urgent challenges facing Ghanaians and stressed that the 2024 election cannot be trivialized with jokes and comedy.

Mr Mahama criticised the trivialisation of the presidency in political campaigns, particularly referring to the symbolic handover of a mythical steer to someone.

He argued that the job of the president should be taken seriously, especially given the current challenges Ghanaians were faced with.

The former president also questioned Vice President Dr Bawumia’s tendency to claim credit for positive outcomes of the NPP government while avoiding responsibility for instances of poor governance.

Mr Mahama insisted that outdated slogans and deceptive practices have no place in Ghana’s current political landscape.

He asserted that such conduct would not be tolerated by the Ghanaian electorate.

“Ghanaians are in dire straits and this is not the time for comedy. This is not for a concert party about passing the mythical steer to somebody. There is no space for stale falsehoods and gas lighting. It is unimaginable the narrative by some people that they have championed everything under this government, and at the same time are not responsible for anything under the same government because they were a self-styled driver’s mate.”

“It is simply not tenable and an insult to the intelligence of the electorates and the presidency cannot be presented to those who present themselves as the future when they have been at the epicentre of our disastrous present,”he stated.

ALSO READ: