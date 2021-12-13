Three players have been shortlisted for the Ghana Premier League Nasco Player of the Month award for the month of November.
Asante Kotoko’s Isaac Oppong has earned a nomination for the top award alongside Great Olympics’ Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Issahaku Abdul Fatau of Dreams FC.
The winner of the 2021/22 GPL NASCO Player of the Month for November award will be announced on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
The winner will receive a NASCO Television set and a personalized trophy.
The nominated players are:
Most Valuable Player – Nominees
- Maxwell Abbey Quaye – MVPs won – 1 – Goals scored – 6
- Isaac Oppong – MVPs won – 1 – Goals scored – 3
- Issahaku Abdul Fataw – MVPs won – 2 – Goals scored – 4