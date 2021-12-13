President Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned the imposition of travel bans on some African countries amid fears over the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The United States (US), the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) have imposed travel bans on African nations including Nigeria, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The UK has put these countries on its red list of countries deemed high risk.

Addressing ECOWAS leaders in Abuja on Sunday, December 12, President Akufo-Addo charged them to move rapidly into the domestic production of vaccines for the protection of its citizens.

He tasked leaders of the ECOWAS member states to rigorously pursue national and regional efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new variant, Omicron has already been found in three member states and has led to unfortunate impositions of travel bans by some countries which are unjustified and unacceptable.

“Whilst we remain grateful for the support from friends of the community, we must continue to pursue national and regional efforts to fight COVID-19 and move rapidly into the domestic production of vaccines for the protection of our citizens,” he said.

Amid the threats from jihadists and violent extremists, President Akufo-Addo called for deliberations among ECOWAS leaders in order to address economic and security issues in the sub-region.

“As of 8th December, our region has recorded 674,556 cases of infections with some 10,000 deaths. This curve has impacted our humanitarian, social and economic sectors and it continues to raise with the emergence of a new variant and the risk of a new wave in our region,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has defended the vaccination policy introduced this festive season, saying it is necessary to avoid a possible 4th wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Monday, December 13, all persons aged 18 and above arriving in Ghana must provide full evidence of COVID-19 vaccinations before they will be allowed entry.

The Ghana Airport Company has, however, cautioned airlines it will charge an amount of $3,500 for each unvaccinated traveler they bring into the country.