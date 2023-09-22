Two motorbike riders have died in an accident on the Kwapia-Akatakyieso road in the Adansi North District of the Ashanti region.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 25-year-old Emmanuel Asante and 28-year-old Kofi Konadu.

Information gathered by Adom News suggests that, Emmanuel was riding a Hadjin motorbike with registration number M-22-AC 1704 from Kwapia.

Upon reaching a section of the road between Wioso and Akatakyieso, he collided head-on with Kofi’s Apsonic motorbike with registration number M-23-AS 229.

Both riders died on the spot, and their bodies have been deposited at the Obuasi government hospital mortuary for autopsy.

