Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has provided an update on Thomas Partey’s injury ahead of their North London derby against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Ghana midfielder has been out of action for the Gunners after sustaining a groin injury during training on August 31, 2023.

Partey missed his team’s game against Manchester United and Black Stars’ games against Central African Republic and Liberia.

Speaking ahead of the game on Sunday, the Spanish trainer disclosed that, Partey is still out and will not be available for the game.

“With Martinelli, we are still assessing him so let’s see if he can make the game or not. Thomas (Partey) for sure is out and the rest of the squad are available,” he said.

The 30-year-old has made three appearances in the Premier League after five games, playing mostly as a right-back for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.

Thomas Partey is likely to return to full training next month.

