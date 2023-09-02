Midfielder, Thomas Partey has been left out of Black Stars’ squad for their game against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Ghana will host CAR at the Baba Yara Stadium on September 7 with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

However, Chris Hughton, who is the head coach of the team has officially announced a 25-man squad for the game with Partey.

According to the statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Partey, who plays for Arsenal has suffered an injury at the training ground and will sidelined for a while.

It is unknown when the 29-year-old will return to the pitch after sustaining an injury.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC striker, Jonathan Sowah has earned a maiden call up the team.

Elisha Owusu, Baba Iddrisu and goalkeeper Richard Ofori have all made a return to the team after a long absence.

Full squad below:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah