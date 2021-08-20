Two motor riders and three cows have been crashed to death in an accident at Adidome on the Accra-Aflao Highway.

The accident reportedly occurred on Thursday evening while the cows were crossing the highway.

According to a witness, the accident occurred when a driver from Accra heading towards Aflao attempted to avoid hitting the animals.

However, he lost control and veered off the road into the motor riders’ lane killing them on the spot as well as the cows.

