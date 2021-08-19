The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Abla Gomashie, is set to lead her constituents on a demonstration against Ghana’s border closure.

The demo has been scheduled for 8:00 am on Friday, August 24, 2021, themed Open our land borders now.

It will be held at Victoria Park at Aflao-Denu Junction of the Volta Region.

May be an image of 1 person and text that says 'OPEN OUR LAND BORDERS NOW!!! Demonstration YTHAU FRIDAY 用 27THAUGUST,2021 8AM PROMPT DEN JUNCTION VICTORIA PARK 無無面 GHANA HON. ABLA G HI MP f Dzifa Gomashie VFL-Ghana www.vfl.org'

This comes barely a month after her colleague Jomoro Member of Parliament, Dorcas Toffey, also threatened to embark on a demonstration for the same course.

According to her, marriages of her constituents are collapsing with people committing suicides due to the hardships associated with the closure.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has explained that the government will consider re-opening depending on the security situation within the sub-region.

He said it will also be based on advice from the Covid-19 experts in view of the 3rd wave in neighbouring countries.




