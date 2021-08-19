Malaika Lamptey, Odartey Lamptey daughter
Malaika Lamptey

Legendary former footballer, Eric Nii Odartey Lamptey’s first daughter, Malaika Lamptey, is seven years old and very beautiful.

The photos prove that Malaika, who looks so much like her father, is talented, creative, smart, and very clever at age seven.

We bring you some of the photos of Malaika Lamptey: