Rapper Desmond Kwame Amoah, popularly known as Dee Moneey, has got social media buzzing after he queried colleague Sarkodie on Twitter.

According to Dee Moneey, he has tried several times to reach Sarkodie via Whatsapp but the ‘Highest’ rapper is yet to reply him.

With his latest message to Sarkodie, Dee Moneey said at a point he thought Sarkodie had an issue with his messaging app but his latest post of him chatting with South Africa rapper Cassper Nyovest proves otherwise.

The moment he saw Sarkodie posting his conversation with Cassper Nyovest on Twitter, Dee Moneey said: Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool.

Dee Moneey’s approach has sparked conversations on Twitter with many praising him for calling out Sarkodie. Others equally slammed him for his “unnecessary” gesture and “attention-seeking” motive.

Meanwhile, on March 12, 2014, Sarkodie jumped on a song with Dee Moneey dubbed Finish Line.

