A pump attendant at Bonsawire near Tarkwa in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, who conspired with others to rob his employer, has been arrested.

Godfred Amoah alias Anas recruited three accomplices; one Dominic Kwarteng, a security officer at the fuel station, Benjamin Kwofie and Pilato.

According to the police, which confirmed the incident to MyNewsGh, the two accomplices who are not staff of the fuel station, carried out the robbery.

According to the police, they received a distress call from the station that two young men wielding knives attacked the filling station and robbed the owner of an amount of GHS 106,000.

Anas and Dominic Kwarteng were subsequently arrested upon suspicion.

During interrogation, Anas confessed his involvement in the crime detailing that he masterminded the act.

Police indicated that they used Anas to lure and engage the suspects until the third suspect, Benjamin Kwofie was caught at the main Tarkwa lorry station. Pilato managed to escape.

A school bag was retrieved from suspect Benjamin Kwofie and when searched, an amount of GHC101,662.00, believed to be part of the booty stolen from the station, was retrieved.