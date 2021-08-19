The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has led a team of police on an exercise to stop illegal mining activities on the Ankobra River.

The exercise was done in collaboration with the Nzema East Municipal Security Council and the National anti-illegal mining taskforce.

The exercise follows reports that illegal mining activities had resurfaced in the area.

This was on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, on the Ampansie to Dominase stretch of the Ankobra River.

The illegal miners had reportedly fled when the Municipal Chief Executive, Frank Okpenyen and the joint taskforce got to the site.

However, about 21 Changfang machine platforms, which were found on the site, were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the assembly is withdrawing all the platforms from the river amid assurances of constant patrols to rid the illegal miners off the river.