In a latest Adom TV documentary, Beyond The Ankobra – A River’s Role In Karela United’s Home Dominance, one fisherman, who survives by fishing on the Ankobra River, said the river is more like a deity.

According to him, whenever anyone in the town loses their valuables they do the necessary ritual to help them locate or retrieve them.

To some extent, the fisherman said the river, which is located in the Western Region, has since provided employment for majority of the men in the village because most of them fish for their daily upkeep.

Narrating a brief history of the river, the fisherman said the actual name of the river in the Nzema language is ‘Sianne’, adding that, it also protects the people from external attacks spiritually.

Another fishmonger, who goes by the name Araba, said the Ankobra river is a god.

MORE:

According to her, the river hates liars and all those who carry evil charms intended to cause harm.

It doesn’t like voodoo. It is the truth that it wants. It hates lies, she said without mincing words.

The documentary, which was put together by Adom TV‘s sports presenter, Kobby Stonne, gave insight into football team Kareka United’s home dominance.

According to history, any team that will cross the Ankobra River will suffer defeat at the hands of the home team but unfortunately, the team lost 2-0 to Kumasi Asante Kotoko after the interview was documented.

Watch the full documentary below: