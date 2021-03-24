Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disassociated himself from viral posters promoting his 2024 flagbearer candidature.

Dr Bawumia has explained that he has not given consent to such posters and related activities.

A statement, signed by Dr Bawumia’s Aide, Dr Gideon Boako, noted that Dr Bawumia was focused and committed to supporting President Nana Akufo-Addo to achieve the transformation agenda.

Barely three months into the second term of President Akufo-Addo, some leading members of the party are believed to have subtly declared their presidential ambitions.

Key among them is former Railways Minister, Joe Ghartey. Vice President Dr Bawumia and Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who are seen to be leading contenders but are yet to declare their intentions.

Already, their posters are flying on social media with their supporters campaigning vigorously for them.

The New Patriotic Party has described such a conduct as unfair and premature.

