Fans of musician Mzbel have been left wallowing in confusion after she announced a break from social media.

Mzbel, who was happily posting some videos of her fun time with her loyal fans, suddenly went off.

Her fans waited in anticipation for her next post as usual, but nothing was seen from her used-to-be active Instagram page.

Hours after her fans flooded her with questions in her comment section, Mzbel came back with the announcement that she was going on a haitus.

Many speculated that she was facing a battle, but Mzbel assured that all was well.

Though she did not state when exactly she will be back the ’16 Years’ crooner said she will be back soon.

Mzbel becomes the second celebrity to temporarily go off social media within a month.

Recall actress and socialite Efia Odo also went off in a bid to preserve her mental health after jabs were thrown at her following her #Fixthecountry advocacy.