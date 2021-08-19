The former Central Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has finally met former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

Mr Jacobs revealed that he visited the residence of the former president to seek forgiveness.

He disclosed that President Kufuor was insistent that he held nothing against him and wished him well but he also persisted that until the former President made a statement that he had forgiven him, he was not going to feel okay.

ALSO:

“I’m so happy in my heart. I’m so happy in my soul that at long last someone whose name I destroyed with others has forgiven me. He told me there was no need for me to beg but I told him, if you forgive me, Heaven will forgive me so accept that I wronged you,” he said.

Check out some beautiful pictures below:

Allotey Jacobs meets Kufuor

Allotey Jacobs meets Kufuor

Allotey Jacobs meets Kufuor