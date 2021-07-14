The Jomoro Member of Parliament (MP), Dorcas Toffey, has threatened to embark on a demonstration with his constituents over Ghana’s border closure.

According to her, marriages of her constituents are collapsing with people committing suicides due to the hardships associated with the closure.

Her revelation comes after the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, stated the condition under which the government will open the borders.

Mr Dery explained that the government will consider re-opening depending on the security situation within the sub-region and advice from the Covid-19 experts in view of the 3rd wave in neighbouring countries.



Responding to a question on the Floor of Parliament, Mr Dery said Ghana’s neighbouring countries have all closed their land borders and it would therefore be better for Ghana to open its borders in consultation with neighbouring countries in the sub-region.

However, the Minister said Ghana’s land borders are opened for import and export of goods. As at 23rd June, 2021, a total of 144,719 trucks crossed Ghana’s land borders.



Speaking to Adom News, madam Toffey, who described the Minister’s answers as unsatisfactory, urged the government to reconsider reopening the borders as soon as possible as the closure was negatively affecting livelihoods.

