A Sekondi High Court has ordered the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Dorcas Affo Toffey, to submit evidence of having renounced her Ivorian citizenship at the Court’s Registry within 10 days.

The court is hearing a petition filed by one Joshua Emuah Kofie, challenging the eligibility of madam Affo-Toffey as MP because, according to him, the incumbent MP is ‘unfit’ to represent the people of Jomoro constituency in the Western Region.

The petitioner contends that the defendant, madam Affo-Tottey, had at the time of filing her nomination to contest the 2020 parliamentary election, failed to renounce her citizenship of Ivory Coast.

Upon several attempts by lawyers of the petitioner to get the defendant avail documentation that proves otherwise, the court ruled that the defendant should produce the evidence. This intervention by the court is expected to bring finality to this matter.

Justice Dr Richmond Osei Hwere, who presided over the case, advised counsel for the defendant to produce the original documentation of renunciation of Ivorian citizenship within the stipulated time.

