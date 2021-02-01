Social media has been inundated with hot photos of Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.

The photos prove the first time MP, who is also the mother of Ghanaian musician, Fantana, was born endowed.

Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

The photos saw her make bold and enviable fashion statements on various occasions.

Some of the photos captured moments on campaign trails prior to the December 7, 2020, elections.

ALSO READ:

One saw her in Parliament clad in a white outfit which displayed her huge backside.

Another spotted Madam Affo-Toffey and her colleague MPs in happy moments as she beams with smiles during a conversation.

The photos have become the talk of town and have generated massive reactions.