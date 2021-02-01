The Supreme Court is currently hearing the cross-examination of the petitioner’s first witness in the 2020 election petition.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia was last Friday cross-examined by counsel for the Electoral Commission, the first respondent, Justin Amenuvor.

Also, a video, allegedly involving Mr Nketia was played in open court today to enable the court to ascertain its admissibility on the grounds of relevance.

The videos played included press conferences addressed by former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr Nketia, National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi and others.

The video was subsequently admitted and Akoto Ampaw, counsel for Nana Akufo-Addo cross-examined the witness on the content of the video.