The Supreme Court is currently hearing the 2020 Election Petition case.

The cross-examination of the Petitioner’s chief witness, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is continuing.

At the last sitting, Counsel for 1st Respondent took Mr Nketia through several questions, where on specific matters he stated he could not speak for the petitioner, while he persistently avoided questions relating to the strong room saying he could not speak to matters that happened in the strong room because he was not there.

Also, the counsel for 2nd Respondent started cross-examination by asking the witness whether he himself, the Petitioner, and other officials of the NDC granted interviews prior to the declaration of the 2020 elections and this was admitted.

On whether he had claimed at the press conference that the Petitioner had won the election by a certain margin, he stated he could not recollect which prompted the counsel to seek leave to play the videos of the Press Conferences to him which were played today.

The cross examination is underway.