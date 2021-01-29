Friday’s 2020 election petition hearing was characterised by drama when the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, mounted the witness box.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly known, is testifying on behalf of the flagbearer of his party, John Mahama at the Supreme Court.

Peter Amenuvor, the lawyer for the Electoral Commission, who is the first respondent in the hearing, cross-examined Mr Nketia.

As part of the proceedings, the NDC chief scribe was asked to calculate some figures from the election.

In the spur of the moment, the Archimedes in General Mosquito came to play as he got hold of a calculator.

The punches were so hard that one could hear the sound of it as the lawyer look on keenly with his eyes wide open.

The hilarious manner in which he went about the calculation has generated massive reactions amid praises on social media.

Watch the video below: