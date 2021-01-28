A spokesperson for former President John Mahama’s legal team in the ongoing presidential election petition has reacted to the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss Mr Mahama’s application.

Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has said they were not surprised all nine-panel members hearing the election petition ruled against them.

“A lawyer will always find a way; they say, there are many ways to kill a cat,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Thursday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 28, 2021, dismissed an application by the petitioner to review a decision to disallow him from asking the Electoral Commission (EC) some 12 questions.

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah explained that: “We find that our inherent jurisdiction cannot be invoked under the circumstances of the case when the rules of the court have made clear provisions in the exercise of our jurisdiction in this matter. We accordingly dismiss the application.”

But Mr Tamakloe said he was not surprised that the Supreme Court departed from its own status quo when in 2013 the same Supreme Court granted similar interrogatories to then petitioner, Nana Akufo-Addo in an election petition.

He argued that, their interrogatories would have helped the apex court determine the authenticity of the result that was declared on December 9, 2020, by the EC.

This, notwithstanding, he said they are not perturbed but remain focused to ensure justice is served.