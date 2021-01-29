Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, trended number one on Twitter after mounting the witness box in the Supreme Court to testify in the ongoing hearing of the presidential election petition on Friday, January 29.

Mr Nketia, the first witness to mount the box, initially had a hard time in court when he was being cross-examined by the lawyer for the Electoral Commission (EC), Justin Amenuvor.

Mr Amenuvor cross-examined him on his role as far as the 2020 general election was concerned.

READ ALSO:

Lawyer for the EC, while cross-examining the chief scribe, said General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, had no evidence to support his allegations he made in the witness statement.

Mr Nketia, who had now gathered momentum, said “My Lord, I am not the petitioner” when asked a question that he thought was meant for the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Amenuvor then took him (Asiedu) back to the classroom where he did some calculations of some figures.

The NDC has accused the EC of interchanging figures to favour the New Patriotic Party and so that was the argument of the lawyer for the EC who brought the exhibit and asked General Mosquito to compute and do the calculations himself.

That was the part that excited social media users and they have since been reacting to the gestures and submissions of Mr Nketia.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to Monday, February 1, for the continuation of cross-examination.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter: