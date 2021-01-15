The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency has reacted to media reports that the newly elected NDC Member of Parliament for the Jomoro Constituency holds citizenship for Ghana, United States of America (USA), and Ivory Coast.

Reports were rife on social media that aside being Ghanaian, the mother of musician Fantana, is alleged to have documents that qualify her to be a citizen of USA and Ivory Coast.

Obiri Boahen, who raised such claims during an interview with Neat FM, said aside electoral malpractices that benefitted Dorcas Afo Toffey in the elections, the MP’s citizenship status is also an issue.

“For Jomoro, there were irregularities in the election. Apart from that, the woman also has Ivorian, US, and Ghanaian citizenship,” he claimed.

But the NDC in the constituency has debunked the allegations in a statement signed by the party’s constituency chairman, Anthony Armah Benle.

According to the party, the MP duly renounced her Ivorian citizenship before she filed her nomination to contest in the just ended parliamentary elections.

To them, the malicious publications in the media are only being sponsored by the NPP and their cohort just to tarnish the image of the MP.

“For the records, The Honourable Member of Parliament duly renounced her Ivorian citizenship before she filed her nomination to contest in the just ended parliamentary elections and subsequently got overwhelming endorsement from the constituents.

“For the avoidance of doubts, Hon. Affo Toffey DOES NOT hold citizenship of any other country and does not owe allegiance to any other country other than that of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

Re: MULTIPLE NATIONALITY OF HON DORCAS TOFFEY

The attention of NDC in the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region of Ghana has been drawn to some malicious publications in the media space being sponsored by the NPP and their surrogates to create false and misleading impression that the Honourable Member of Parliament, Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey holds another nationality in addition to that of her Ghanaian Nationality.

We wish to reassure the good people of Jomoro that Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey is firmly focused on bringing the best of representation and development and will not be detracted by these needless media speculations.

The NDC, therefore, urges the people of Jomoro to treat such speculations and insinuations with the greatest of contempt it deserves.

Long live NDC!!!

Long live Jomoro!!!

Long live Ghana!!!