Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament (MPs) trooped to Parliament as early as 4:am to secure their seats at the Majority side.

It is believed their move was to avoid another showdown that happened prior to the dissolution of the 7th Parliament.

With both political parties claiming majority after the keenly contested December 7, 2020, elections, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs trooped to the chamber and occupied the seats reserved for the majority last week.

The situation resulted in a dramatic inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

In their bid to avoid another drama, the NPP MPs also trooped to the Chamber to claim what they say is rightfully theirs, especially when the Fomena Independent MP has declared to do business with them.

MP for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah, was spotted keeping watch ahead of their first sitting at 10:am while many of his colleagues were also fast asleep in their chairs.

MP for Akuapem South, Osei Bonsu Amoah

Photos, which have since popped up online, have generated massive reactions.