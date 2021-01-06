The 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana will be dissolved at midnight.

This is in accordance with Article 113(1) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

Both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has 137 Members of Parliament and one independent candidate.

Both political party are also claiming majority after the keenly contested December 7, 2020 general elections.

Even before the ceremony begins, the NDC MPs trooped to the chamber and occupied the seats reserved for the majority.

For about 20 minutes Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery and the Defense Minister, Dominic Nitiwul were left trying to convince the minority to move back to their seats.

The dissolution will pave way for the inauguration of the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic and the investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President-elect on January 7th, 2021.

Watch video below