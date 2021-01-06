Some Presidents have arrived in Ghana to witness the swearing in of President-elect Akufo-Addo on January 7.

The President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, and Angola’s Vice President, Bornito de Sousa all arrived in the country on January 6.

They were greeted by the members of the Ghana airforce and the Senior Minister Osafo Marfo.

(Photo credit: Jessica Donkor)

President-elect Akufo-Addo will be sworn in on January 7 at the Parliament House.

Other countries including Nigeria, Gambia, India, and France have sent word they will be represented on the day by their Foreign Ministers.

The President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump has also announced the selection of a Presidential Delegation to attend President Akufo-Addo’s second inauguration