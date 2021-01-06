It was an interesting family affair on live TV when outgoing MP for Kumbumgu Ras Mubarak had his interview interrupted by his daughter.

The lawyer was on Joy Prime speaking to the host of Prime Morning Daniel Dazdie when his daughter joined him unannounced.

The two were discussing the ex gratia MP’s are insisting on taking after the close of the 7th Parliament.

Daughter of Mr Mubarak, initially hovered around him, left and came back to stand by him while he made his point.

Meanwhile, Ras Mubarak will not be a part of the 8th parliament. The outgoing MP failed to make a comeback after he was voted against during the NDC primaries in 2019.

Taking to Facebook he thanked his people for giving him the opportunity to present them in Parliament.

“It’s a wrap. Thank you Kumbungu for the opportunity to serve our great country. It’s been absolutely wonderful. And thanks to everyone who supported and encouraged us along the way.”