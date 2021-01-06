Actress, Emelia Brobbey has been celebrated by her colleagues as she celebrates her birthday on January 6.

The Ghanaian actress well known for her roles in Kumawood movies became a household name in the country when she released her single ‘Fa me ko’ in 2019.

To mark the day, several of her colleagues, as well as her fans, have poured out heart-filled messages to celebrate Emelia Brobbey who turns 39 years today.

The stars including Nana Ama McBrown, Joyce Blessing, Martha Ankomah, Becca and many others shared lovely photos of Emilia.

Below are their post on Instagram