Education think-tank, Africa Education Watch, has said the reopening of schools by the government has come at the right time.

This is because Education Watch was of the view that children will be much safer from Covid-19 while in school.

This view was expressed by Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, following the president’s last address when he announced the full reopening of schools effective January 15, on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday.

To him, children will be under the supervision of teachers to comply strictly with the Covid-19 safety protocols put in place by the various schools.

“When our children are home, we always see them, they fail to comply with the covid protocols but when the child is in school, they are under supervision and are compelled to comply with covid protocols and so averagely I think it is safer to be in school than to be at home. Even the pupils who wrote the BECE somewhere last year wrote the exam with strict covid protocols and nothing happened to them because the teachers took care of them and they were all safe,” he said.

Mr Asare, speaking further, also advised parents to provide for their wards sanitisers and other essentials despite the government’s promise to do so.

“Parents should be involved in the reopening process. If you are a parent, make it a point to visit the schools and make sure they are safe in the classrooms and not congested in the class.

“Parents must also be interested in what government promised to give the schools, however, they themselves must also provide for their kids sanitisers and other essentials,” he noted.