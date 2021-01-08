Basic schools in the Bono East Region on Thursday (January 7, 2021) begun benefiting from the ongoing Ministry of Education and Zoomlion Ghana Limited mass disinfection and fumigation programme.

The national exercise, which is against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), will also allow for the safe reopening of all educational institutions in the country.

The schools that were disinfected were Tanoso RC Basic School, Tanoso MA Basic School, Tanoso Presby School, Morning Star Technical, Kwarteng Ankomah Senior High School, Nkoranza Senior High Technical School and Nkoranza Technical Institute.

The exercise is in response to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s directive during his 21st COVID-19 address that schools from basic to tertiary institutions be disinfected before reopening.

The headmasters welcomed the news by the President that schools should reopen on Friday, January 15, 2021. They, therefore, commended particularly President Akufo-Addo and Zoomlion for their immense efforts in ensuring that the virus did not spread in schools.

In his elation, the Assistant Headteacher of Tanoso RC Basic School, Kwaku Boakye, stressed that his school was ready to welcome back to school his pupils.

“I must commend Zoomlion for its sustained efforts to support the central government fight the Covid-19,” he said.

He seized the opportunity to make a passionate appeal to the government to help the school address some of its infrastructure deficits.

For his part, the Headmaster of Tanoso MA Basic School, Michael Marshal Futukpor, indicated that he will ensure that the pupils always observe the Covid-19 protocols.

He also thanked government for its support to his school.

The Headmaster of Kwarteng Ankomah SHS (Royal KASH), Thomas Afum, said his school was ready to receive both the fresh and continuing students when school reopens.

He assured parents that the school authorities would do everything possible to protect their children against the virus.

“We will also make sure the students comply with all the safety Covid-19 protocols,” he assured.