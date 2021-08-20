A photo of a television set that is under lock and key has caused quite a stir on social media.

In the photo that was shared on Facebook by a Nigerian identified as Habibu Adamu, the television set was placed on a wall and a burglar-proof guard with a key used in protecting it.

A movie was being shown on the television and this implied that the owner uses the set under lock and key.

ALSO:

Sharing the photo, Adamu said: Enjoy reading our stories? Reminds me of a story in Adamu Aliyu Kiyawa’s Birgimar Hankaka, with the title ‘Ƙasar Ɓarayi’.