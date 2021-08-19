Armed robbers have shot dead a gold dealer named Adu and a pastor of the 12 Apostles Church aka Nakaba at Wassa Juabo in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region.

Reports indicate the incident occurred at about 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

This, according to a resident who only gave his name as Michael, was at a time Mr Adu and his wife had closed from work.

Michael narrated the couple was attacked in the home by the robbers who are believed to have trailed them from the workplace.

Armed robbers have shot dead a gold dealer named Adu and a pastor of the 12 Apostles Church

“The wife told us the robbers demanded they hand over all money in their possession but he told them they had none and they shot him after which they led her inside the house for an operation which lasted about four minutes,” Michael narrated on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show.

He added: “With the sequence of events, the wife suspects someone close to them is involved as they were able to mention the exact amount of gold in their possession and monies she had gone to collect earlier that day.”

On the side of the pastor, whose identity is not immediately known, the robbers are said to have come across him speaking on the phone a few distance from the gold dealer’s house.

Armed robbers have shot dead a gold dealer named Adu and a pastor of the 12 Apostles Church

READ ON:

They fired at him on suspicion that he was calling the police.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Dr Afriyie Hospital at Sefwi Bekwai.

The bodies have since been deposited at the Sefi Wiawso Government Hospital while the Sefwi Bekwai Police have begun investigations into the matter.