A Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker, says the government is poised to build local champions in the mining industry.

According to him, this forms part of strategies to make the sector attractive and also support small-scale miners.

He disclosed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen stating that they are deeply in touch with the miners.

Mr Duker, who is also the Tarkwa Nsuaem Member of Parliament (MP), added the sector contributes immensely to the economy of this country, hence, the need to help them.

“Gold is a gift from God to us but the issue is how can we use it to benefit all of us? That is what we need to explore all options to do it well and grow,” he said.

The Minister further explained steps have been taken to digitise the sector with the Minerals Commission to exercise a supervisory rule.

“The Minerals Commission would take a different path and digitise the mining space. Going forward, the concessions will have a mining post, where with a device like a thermometer gun, we can detect if they have all appropriate documents,” he added.