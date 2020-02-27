American record producer and musician, DJ Khaled has endorsed Ghana’s youngest disc jockey, DJ Switch, for her talent and achievements in the global entertainment space.

Taking to his Instagram to post a photo of DJ Switch wearing a Beats by Dre headset around her neck and also clad in an orange top and a skirt made from Ghanaian fabric, the Grammy-winning producer told her to keep winning.

He also lauded DJ Switch for being gallant.

Bless up ! @djswitchghana keep winning ! BLESS UP GHANA🇬🇭 @beatsbydre @beats1official @applemusic YOUNG WORLD 🌎 THE WORLD IS YOURS

The young star has been in Hollywood for the past few days meeting ace celebrities to cement her career and project herself to the world and also put Ghana on the map.

She was featured on a yet-to-be premiered American sitcom television series, Bob Hearts Abishola and she posted on her page saying: Had a blast today visiting the set of #botbabishola with @tokungbowa & @the.folake ……thank you for letting me come through, can’t wait…….😜💃

Meanwhile, in another post she was spotted spending time with alternative hard rock band Love Ghost.

DJ Switch also posted photos of her meeting with American actress and author Octavia Spencer in Hollywood.

DJ Switch has been has been receiving global recognition since emerging as winner of TV3’s Talented Kidz 8.

She has met many high-profile celebrities around the globe including Bill Gates; French President Emmanuel Macron; Naomi Campbell and other international personalities.