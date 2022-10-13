It doesn’t look like Shatta Wale’s former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, is ending the feud existing between himself and the dancehall musician anytime soon.

Shortly after US producer, DJ Khaled shared photos and videos, chilling and dining with Burna Boy, Bulldog advised Shatta Wale to pay critical attention to their organic friendship.

According to Bulldog, Shatta Wale cannot buy such a relationship, hence he should learn how to honour those who honour him for the grace to be bestowed on him.

Bulldog explained that Shatta Wale is finding it difficult to “be happy” for his colleagues in the industry, as he is bitter whenever any of them attains a feat.

After sharing a video of DJ Khaled and Burna Boy, Bulldog wrote: “Charles Nii Armah Mensah all your money cannot buy this right here… I know your time will come but until then, honour those who honour you, it brings more blessings and supernatural growth.

“Stop being bitter… be happy for everyone. You’re blessed. Be content. And more will follow,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“Not long ago, Bulldog and Shatta were exchanging words on social media over Black Sherif’s new album, “The Villain I Never Was”.

This was after Bulldog said in an interview on Hitz FM that Black Sherif’s album will outdo that of Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, who are both set to drop in October and November 2022 respectively.

Check out Bulldog’s post below:

