Black Sherif's 'Soja' debuts on Billboard's US Afrobeats Chart

Black Sherif’s newly released song ‘Soja’ has made its first appearance on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.

The song that comes off his debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’ made it onto the chart at number 23.

He beats Asake’s Ototo and Sungba, Bella Shmurda’s Philo and Victony’s Soweto to bag the spot.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, rapper Black Sherif released his much-anticipated debut album ‘The Villain I Never Was’.

Purposefully biographic, ‘The Villain I Never Was’ is about Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations.

“It took me everything to give life to this body,” the 20-year-old artiste said. “The one thing in my life that I gave everything up for. There is life in this body, I hope it treats you good and speaks to you like I want it to,” he earlier wrote in a social media post.

