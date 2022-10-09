Some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija have accused their leader, Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’, of cleverly deceiving them and running away with their monies.

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa had earlier promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments.

Based on this assurance, the affected worshippers said they were convinced to give her various sums, in expectation of multiplied outcomes.

But in a series of viral videos on social media on Saturday, the church members who reposed confidence in the recently converted fetish priestess said their monies have not been doubled, with no trace of Nana Agradaa.

In their view, this smacks of a well-orchestrated scheme by the preacher to trick them out of their sweat.

The angry and betrayed congregants, therefore, trooped to the church premises on Saturday in search of answers from Evangelist Mama Pat.

Some of them who were spotted in the viral videos intimated that they had given huge sums to Nana Agradaa, ranging from GHS1,000 to GHS20,000.

But amidst the brouhaha, some social media users have criticised the affected church members for being too gullible and vulnerable.

According to the critics, ‘Nana Agradaa’, as she is popularly called has gained notoriety for swindling her unsuspecting clientele, and therefore her congregants should have known better in dealing with her.

Others have however laid the blame at the doorstep of the Police for failing to keep the former spiritualist in check after claiming she had repented and become a minister of the gospel.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has begun investigations into an alleged money doubling scam that was perpetrated by Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’.