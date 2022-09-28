Former Ghana and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour, recently celebrated the birthday of his latest child, Munich.

The boy who was named after the German city where his father had the most success as a footballer, turned one year old on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Kuffour and the boy’s mother organised a big first birthday celebration for him. The party saw the likes of Ernest Ofori Sarpong and Osei Kwame Despite in attendance.

Following the big birthday celebration, many are those who are wondering who the mother of the little boy is.

Kuffour is known to have separated from his first wife, Francisca.

But here are some details and photos of Kuffour’s partner, Charly D as seen on her Instagram page.