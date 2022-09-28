6 fire service officers involved in road crash at Dormaa

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says six of its personnel are receiving treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital in the Bono Region.

According to GNFS, the officers were attending an accident on the Dormaa-Berekum road on Tuesday, September 27when their vehicle got involved in a crash.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service, ACFO 1, Timothy Osafo-Affum on Tuesday, September 27, said the cause of the crash is unknown yet.

However, investigations are underway into same.

“The Pierce Fire Engine got involved in a road crash while responding to an accident involving a cargo truck and a tricycle on the main Dormaa-Berekum road earlier this afternoon at 1314 hours.

The riding crew of six who got injured were rescued and are now responding to treatment at the Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital,” the statement said.

