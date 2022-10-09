A man, only identified as Azulay, has allegedly hit his 55-year-old friend, Buley to death with a stick over goat meat.

The sad incident happened at Sehwi Paboase in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.

According to the report, the two are close friends who do everything together in the community, including the consumption of abandoned dead animals.

Information gathered by Adom News‘ Augustine Boah suggests they always look for a dead animal, prepare and share it among themselves.

The assemblyman for Paboase electoral area, Simon Okom, said a misunderstanding, however, ensued between them over a recent dead goat a resident gave to them.

Azulay felt cheated because his suck was used to carry the dead goat and was expecting to get a greater share of the meat.

The matter, which many thought had been resolved, came up again after he went to the deceased’s house to take his suck during which they reportedly attacked each other with cutlasses and sticks.

Unfortunately, Azulay struck Buley’s head with a stick, causing him to be unconscious but was later pronounced dead by the medics at the Sehwi government hospital.

The corpse has been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso government hospital morgue.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Azulay is said to have fled the town after committing the crime.