The Police have arrested Patricia Asiedua, alias ‘Nana Agradaa’ following allegations of money doubling scam levelled against her by some members of the public.

The suspect is currently assisting with investigation, the police said in a statement on Facebook.

In a statement issued on October 9, 2022, the Police said, “Anyone who is a victim of the alleged money doubling scam should report to the Accra Regional Police Command for further action and to assist in the investigation.”

Earlier, some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija accused their leader, Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as ‘Nana Agradaa’, of cleverly deceiving them and running away with their monies.

According to the aggrieved congregants, Nana Agradaa promised to double their monies through her special spiritual endowments.

Based on this assurance, the affected worshippers said they were convinced to give her various sums, in expectation of multiplied outcomes.

But in a series of viral videos on social media on Saturday, the church members who reposed confidence in the recently converted fetish priestess said their monies have not been doubled, with no trace of Nana Agradaa.