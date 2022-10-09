Dancehall musician Shatta Wale says he has a personal problem with Deputy Tourism Minister, Mark Okraku-Mantey.

According to him, when he was an up-and-coming musician, Mr Okraku-Mantey allegedly didn’t give him what was due him as his music distributor.

Shatta Wale explained that the executive producer of his Bandana album contracted him to market his album and though the album did well, Mr Okraku-Mantey didn’t make any account to him.

“I didn’t even make one pesewa. And Mark was my distributor, I have a problem with that guy. Government has to take him out of that place. He has a personal problem with me. If you love me, come and tell me,” Shatta Wale said on Metro TV.

“The guy who financed it was a Japanese. They met me in a studio in Ghana. The wife told me if I go to Japan, they like Rastas and I will make money. They signed me and that is how I made that album, and someone directed them to Mark to push the song. [SIC]s”

When the host Paul Adom Otchere told him he had no agreement with Mark on a personal term, Shatta Wale replied, “I didn’t have an agreement with Mark, but my producer had an agreement with him.”

