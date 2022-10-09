Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak suffered a 3-0 defeat against AS Real Bamako of Mali on Saturday in the second preliminary round.

The FA Cup champions were hosted at the Stade 26 Mars stadium for the first leg game.

Hearts of Oak was led by newly appointed assistant coach, David Ocloo, who has replaced Samuel Boadu.

Real Bamako broke the deadlock in the 11th minute of the game before the Malians found the net yet again in the 30th minute to make it 2-0.

The first half ended in favor of Real Bamako.

The Phobians came into the 2nd-half looking to get back in the encounter but were unable to find the back of the net, despite several goal attempts.

The home side added to their tally in the 74th minute, to put the game out of the reach of Hearts of Oak.

Real Bamako will travel to Accra for the return leg with the advantage, while Hearts of Oak will be hoping to turn the tie around in their favour.

The 2nd leg will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on October 15, 2022.